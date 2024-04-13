Biden cuts trip short to return to White House after Iran launches drone attack against Israel

On Saturday, President Joe Biden boarded Marine One at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, cutting a weekend trip short to return to the White House after leaning that a series of drones had been launched from Iran to Israel.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem issued a security alert restricting its employees and their family members from personal travel outside the greater Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Be’er Sheva areas until further notice “out of an abundance of caution,” according to NBC News. And fears of an imminent retaliatory attack by Iran after a prior attack in Syria killed one of its top generals proved to be valid, with NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson confirming today's drone strike in a statement, saying, "President Biden has been clear: our support for Israel’s security is ironclad. The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran."

Aside from the initial drone attack, officials are saying that they expect Iran to launch missiles in an extended operation expected to last late into the night. Back at the White House, Biden will be meeting with principals of the National Security Council to discuss the situation and plan next steps.