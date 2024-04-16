Republican Senator Tom Cotton urges followers to attack pro-Palestine protesters who block traffic

Back in 2020, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton took to The New York Times to demand that U.S. soldiers be deployed against protesters. Now he's again calling for a violent response to protests, but this time by vigilantes.

“I encourage people who get stuck behind the pro-Hamas mobs blocking traffic: take matters into your own hands to get them out of the way,” Cotton wrote Monday evening on X, where he has over 500,000 followers. “It's time to put an end to this nonsense.”

After Cotton's post garnered critical attention, he posted a video the next morning showing a man dragging protesters blocking traffic in San Francisco from the street to the curb, writing: "How it should be done."

As in 2020, Cotton is using the platform available to him to inflame — to pour "gasoline on the fire," as the News Guild of New York, a union representing many Times journalists, phrased it following his Op-Ed.

Amid the war in Gaza and protests over U.S. support for Israel, Cotton is again offering incitement.