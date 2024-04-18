Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump can't seem to stop beefing.

During the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Wednesday night monologue, Kimmel responded to Trump's recent Truth Social tirade aimed at him, the latest in a series of ongoing jabs between the two. "Stupid Jimmy Kimmel, who still hasn’t recovered from his horrendous performance and big ratings drop as Host of The Academy Awards, especially when he showed he suffered from TDS, commonly known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, to the entire World by reading on air my TRUTH about how bad a job he was doing that night, right before he stumbled through announcing the biggest award of all, 'Picture of the Year,'" Trump wrote on Wednesday morning.

The ex-president also mistakenly confused the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host with actor Al Pacino, writing how he “stumbled through announcing the biggest award of all, Picture of the Year." He concluded Kimmel was the "WORST HOST EVER OF THE ONCE VAUNTED ACADEMY AWARDS!"

In response, Kimmel said, “That must be why they asked me to host the show again next year. Which I wasn’t planning to do, but now I might. Maybe you can watch on the TV in the rec room at Rikers with all the guys.”

At the 2024 Academy Awards, Kimmel notably read Trump's negative review of his Oscars-hosting performance. “I’m surprised you’re still [up]. Isn’t it past your jail time?” the comedian said on stage.

Trump is currently on trial in Manhattan after being indicted in March of 2023 on charges related to the 2016 hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.