On Friday afternoon, four days into Donald Trump’s criminal hush-money trial, the selection of six alternate jurors finished at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, after the 12-person jury was seated yesterday. Five Manhattan residents out of the 22 present in court rounded out the 18-person group.

Judge Juan M. Merchan also heard arguments on the issue of whether prosecutors can question Trump on his past attacks on women, lawsuits he lost, and the words of Judge Arthur Engoron, who called Trump’s testimony in his civil fraud case untrue. A decision on what’s been called the Sandoval hearing is expected on Monday.

Not much is known about the jurors besides the answers to a portion of their questionnaire. The press was instructed to share fewer details about jurors by Judge Merchan after one now-dismissed juror shared their worries about being identified by the press.

Potential jurors were questioned over their past social media posts, with one being dismissed over a post saying Trump “actually is the devil.”

Opening arguments in the trial concerning Trump’s hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels are expected to begin on Monday. Testimonies include Michael Cohen, who allegedly made the $130,000 payment to Daniels on the then-candidate’s behalf.

Jury selection had barely concluded when a man lit himself on fire outside the courthouse, though his motives are still unclear.