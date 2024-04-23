California's newest Costco will be one of the biggest in the world

If you are one of the many who deem yourself a Costco superfan, a trip to California may soon be in order to peruse the aisles of what will be one of the country's largest locations. After lots of legal back-and-forth, a location in northwest Fresno will be replaced by a "massive 219,000-square-foot warehouse," according to Amanda Bartlett at SF Gate.

Currently, the largest Costco store as of now is in Salt Lake City and sits at 250,000 square feet. This California location was originally planned to top 240,000 square feet, but those plans have changed in response to community concerns about increased traffic and how the expanded store footprint would impact the surrounding area. Additionally, there were concerns about construction and noise.

Costco has compromised, noting they'd pave a portion of the surrounding road with rubber asphalt to "mitigate noise issues" and also met with local school officials to ensure they were "comfortable with the proximity" of the store, according to Bartlett. Costco also agreed to pay for road improvements as well as crosswalks.

"The new store is expected to produce nearly $13 million in tax revenue, $3 million of which will stay in Fresno County, in addition to creating 37 new full-time jobs," wrote Bartlett. The store could be opened by the end of 2025.