French actor Gérard Depardieu questioned by police over sexual assault claims

French actor Gérard Depardieu was detained for questioning in Paris on Monday over sexual assault claims made by two women, according to CNN. They allege the assaults occurred on film sets. No other details have been given.

Known for his roles in films such as "Life of Pi," "Green Card" and "The Man in the Iron Mask," Depardieu has previously faced investigations for alleged sexual assault, which he has been accused of by more than a dozen women. He and his attorneys have long denied wrongdoing, however. "Never, ever have I abused a woman," he wrote in an open letter published last year, per the BBC.

As noted by USA Today, the actor's fraught standing has created sharp divisions in France over the country's handling of sexual misconduct cases. Though Depardieu has weathered criticism, he has still maintained key allies, such as French President Emmanuel Macron. "He's an immense actor, a genius of his art," Macron said last year, per USA Today. "He makes France proud."