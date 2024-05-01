George Santos revives previously denied drag persona for cash-grabbing Cameo videos

Disgraced former Congressman George Santos is back with a new cash grab: online drag.

The shelved drag persona, Kitara Ravache — with which Santos once denied any connection — joined the ranks this week on video platform Cameo, where users can commission messages from public figures. Videos starring Ravache run prospective buyers $275 for an averaging-53-seconds-long greeting.

“Hey, you messy bit**es,” Santos says in one video. “Kitara is coming out of the closet after 18 years, thanks to all of you.”

In a post to X (formerly Twitter), Santos makes a promise to share 20% of proceeds with pro-veteran and Zionist charities Tunnel to Towers and the International Fellowship for Christians and Jews. Though his dubious history with charities, including an incident where he allegedly stole $3,000 from a fund for a disabled veteran’s dog, may inspire doubt.

In addresses to paying clients, Santos dons the signature red lipstick and feather boa that previously caused so much controversy, offering advice to some, including to partying friends of “Dave.”

“I hear you’re a bunch of little freaks out there, and you love to dance all night long,” Santos says. “I have advice for you. How about put some wigs on, get some boas, and go have real fun.”

Santos has already netted more than a thousand dollars, but if this is his attempt to make ends meet, it’s seemingly less successful than his previous Cameo run, which he claimed in an interview with comedian Ziwe netted him over $80,000 per day.