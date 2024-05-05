Rudy Giuliani fantasizes about a more racist "SNL" in bizarre rant

During a recent episode of Rudy Giuliani's podcast, "America’s Mayor Live," the former New York City mayor and Trump associate went on a tirade, decrying "Saturday Night Live" for turning away from “suggestively racist” humor.

In the episode, which aired on Tuesday, Giuliani alleges that "SNL" “got intimidated of saying anything that might be suggestively racist,” which, he says, is racist “in itself.”

Giuliani goes on to express his wish for comics to have thrown more racist humor at former President Barack Obama, saying, “If you’re not going to make fun of a Black president, well, then you’re a racist, aren’t you?”

The lawyer and former U.S. Attorney, who faces disbarment, also brought up "SNL" writer Colin Jost’s set at the White House correspondents’ dinner, struggling to get his name right.

“Colin Posti? What was his name? Colin Kosti? Coast-y? Coastin? (Yost) Yost Colin! Was that his name?” he said. A producer off-camera eventually fed him “Colin Yost,” still wrong.

Giuliani, facing charges and co-conspirator labels in several plots to overturn the 2020 election, also described the brown and orange jacket he was wearing as “Ukrainian colors,” though their flag is blue and yellow. He then went on to insult the Ukrainian government.

“I’m in favor of the Ukrainian people. I just think it’s run by crooks. Like, don’t get insulted if you’re Ukrainian,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani, who declared bankruptcy after a defamation ruling, also mused on the so-called persecution of Trump, accusing Trump’s critics of having “probably engaged in some of the biggest crimes in the history of America."