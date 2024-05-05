"SNL" cold open tackles parents' response to college protests

"Saturday Night Live" tackles the student protests at Columbia University over the conflict in Gaza, in this week's cold open, poking fun at what a parent who pays $68,000 a year for their kid's education would have to say in response.

In the fictional world of " SNL ," NY1’s Community Affairs host Ryan Abernathy (played by Michael Longfellow) asks his three guests — a New School parent, Doug Hoving (Mikey Day), a Hunter College parent, Sarah Himes (Heidi Gardner), and a Columbia University parent, Alphonse Roberts (Kenan Thompson) — how they feel about the protests.

While Himes clarifies that she supports free speech, she expresses concern over her daughter’s safety and seems generally confused as to what's happening.

“I don’t understand what they think they’re accomplishing,” she says. “And that’s really putting a strain on me and my daughter’s relationship.”

“I want to let my son make his own choices. But to be honest, it’s a little scary. These protests are becoming way more aggressive,” Hoving adds.

“Well, I think it’s just great, you know, it’s wonderful. Nothing makes me prouder than young people using their voices to fight for what they believe in,” Thompson’s character weighs-in.

When interviewer Abernathy adds, “Your daughter must feel so supported when she’s out there,” Roberts has a shift in tone.

“What’s that now? When whose daughter is out there? No, no, no, no, man. You buggin'. Alexis Vanessa Roberts better have her butt in class.”

