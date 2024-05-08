Hormel Foods voluntarily recalls two of its Planters nut products due to listeria concerns

If you're a big nut fan, you may want to check the brands or products you have in your pantry. As reported by Kate Gibson at CBS News, "Hormel Foods is recalling two Planters products — peanuts and mixed nuts — shipped to Dollar Tree and Publix warehouses in five states because they may be tainted with listeria."

Hormel, based in Austin, Minnesota, voluntarily recalled a "limited number" of the products which "only impacts two retailers in five states," as per the company announcement.

Reportedly produced in factories last month, the 4-ounce packages of both Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts and 8.75-ounce Planters Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts have been recalled. According to the company, the recalled peanuts have a "best if used by" date of April 11, 2025, while the recalled mixed nuts have a "best if used by" date of April 5, 2026.

The announcement states "there have been no reports of illness related to this recall to date" and that anyone who's purchased the product can either "discard the product or return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund."