Barron Trump — the youngest of Donald Trump's brood, who turned 18 on March 20 — is joining his siblings in the family's political endeavors as a newly selected at-large delegate, representing Florida at the Republican National Convention in July.

Having yet to even receive his high school diploma, the newly legal Trump has enjoyed a relatively private life, until now, but a Trump campaign official told ABC News that an interest in the family biz has always been there.

"Yes, he's on the delegation roster and Barron is very interested in our nation's political process," the campaign official said.

NBC News was the first to spread the word that the Florida GOP tapped young Trump for the slot, sharing a statement from Florida GOP chairman Evan Power, saying, “We have a great delegation of grassroots leaders, elected officials and even Trump family members. Florida is continuing to have a great convention team, but more importantly we are preparing to win Florida and win it big.”

Lara Trump, Trump's daughter-in-law, was named co-chair of the RNC back in March.

In a clip circulating online, Trump commented, "It's cute," when asked what he thought about his youngest son getting into politics.