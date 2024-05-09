Bibi Hutchings, a lifelong Southerner, lives along a quiet coastal Alabama bay with her cat, Zulu, and husband, Tom. She writes about the magical way food evokes memories, instantly bringing you back to the people, places and experiences of your life. Her stories take you all around the South and are accompanied with tried-and-true recipes that are destined to become a part of your memory-making as you share them with your friends and family.

I am a potato aficionado and can live up to that brag any day of the week.

First, I have an inordinate amount of love in my heart for all potatoes, yes all, and that has to be criteria number one for my self-appointed title. Secondly, neither my enthusiasm nor my appreciation for them has ever waned, never, not when they were overly revered in the 1980’s and 90’s, not when they were vilified by Adkins and his ilk in the early aughts, and certainly not now in the era of ‘expert’ recommendations differing so dramatically and shifting so frequently.

Sure, I pick a favorite now and again and go through spells where I get a little obsessed with a certain kind, like a child latching on to a favorite cereal, but I snap out of it. All it takes is a change of season or a shift in the weather, or to catch sight of those lovely multi-hued, darling little heirloom fingerlings at the market; and I am back to enjoying all the seemingly endless varieties available.

Simply stated, potatoes never let me down. They are my go-to when nothing sounds particularly appetizing or when I have a crowd to feed, especially when I need a gluten-free or grain-free option, and they are as unfussy as can be. Like my sweet cat, Zulu, they do not require my constant attention, and that alone I appreciate more than I can say.

I have never met a potato that once fried, baked, roasted, whipped, or boiled, I could not turn into something delicious, satisfying, and every so often, over-the-top fantastic. Am I gifted? Perhaps, but potatoes make it pretty easy.

Now, you will hear me sing a different tune when it comes to potato salad. Not that I do not enjoy it on occasion, but at best, it is boring. At its worst and least inspired, it is as bland as a slice of white sandwich bread, a slice just pulled out of the bag and laid on the side of your plate. It is the elevator music, the Muzak, of potato dishes.

That said, my mother made good potato salad, and I have enjoyed other “good” potato salad. Here is the thing: if you make good potato salad, there are certain meals that call for it. It is just the thing alongside fried chicken or messy barbecue or most anything pulled off the grill on a hot summer day, but you would be hard pressed to convince me that plain ole’ potato salad — mostly white, soupy with mayonnaise — is something all that special on its own.

Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to Salon Food's newsletter, The Bite.

Artichoke Potato Salad, on the other hand, is ladies luncheon, serve in a pretty bowl, snip some fresh dill, bring on the flavor, bring on the texture, pizzaz-y potato salad. It breaks with tradition, has a big personality and in no way will you relegate it to the backyard picnic table.

Wine vinegar, Dijon mustard and fresh dill give the dressing punchy high notes. And the quartered artichoke hearts and briny chopped olives (or dill pickles) add texture and additional pops of flavor. It is not a pretentious salad, but it is lighter, fresher and endlessly more interesting than typical potato salad.

With the weather warming, having a flavorful, mixed salad ready and waiting in the refrigerator for me is all I am craving. Used as part of a salad plate with mixed greens as the base, your evening meal is ready in a snap. Last night, I had a spoonful of leftover Radish and Chickpea Salad on one side and Artichoke Potato Salad on the other, and I was in salad heaven.

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

Artichoke Potato Salad

Yields 6 servings Prep Time 5 minutes Cook Time 25 minutes (plus 4 hours cooling time)



Ingredients 1 1/2 pounds small new potatoes, unpeeled and scrubbed 1 small sweet onion (like Vidalia), finely minced 1 12-ounce jar or can quartered artichoke hearts, drained 1/3 to 1/2 cup mayonnaise 2 to 3 tablespoons sherry vinegar (or wine vinegar of choice), divided 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard Extra virgin olive oil, if needed 1 to 2 teaspoons dried dill or 1 to 2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped 2 hard boiled eggs, roughly chopped Zest of 1 to 2 lemons 1 to 1 1/2 cups chopped stuffed green olives or drained muffuletta olive salad (like Davinia brand) —OR— chopped dill pickles Black pepper, to taste Directions Cook potatoes in salty water for about 20 minutes until just tender. Drain and chill. While potatoes are cooling, finely mince onion and place in bottom of bowl large enough to hold all ingredients easily. Add 1 tablespoons sherry vinegar and stir to coat. Set aside. Drain artichoke hearts, gently squeeze to remove excess liquid and place on top of minced onion. In a small bowl, mix mayonnaise, the remaining tablespoon of sherry vinegar, Dijon mustard, dill, and black pepper. Add a swirl of olive oil for flavor or to thin mixture a bit if desired. Set aside. Add chopped eggs to mixing bowl then add lemon zest. Once potatoes are chilled, cut into small bite sized pieces and add to mixing bowl. Add either 1 cup of chopped, stuffed olives or (my preference) drained muffuletta mix OR a 1/2 cup or more of finely chopped dill pickles to bowl. (I drain and use the entire 13 oz jar when using muffuletta olive salad. See Cook’s Notes for more.) Add mayonnaise mixture and gently fold in until all is coated well. Taste and add additional olives, olive salad, or pickles. Sometimes I stir in a squeeze of fresh lemon juice if I feel there is enough vinegar, but would like more zing. Cover and chill several hours before making additional adjustments to seasonings.