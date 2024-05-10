Barron Trump backs out of RNC: Melania's team blames "prior commitments"

After the Trump campaign confirmed soon-to-be-graduate Barron Trump’s role as an RNC delegate, and his dad awkwardly forgot his age while reacting to the news, he’s turning down the role, according to his mom.

In a statement from former First Lady Melania Trump’s office, the 18-year-old’s “prior commitments” are blamed for his upcoming and unforeseen absence from the July convention.

“While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” the statement reads.

Donald Trump’s fifth and youngest child has perhaps been the least public of any, taking a minimal role in past campaigns and White House duties. Barron’s older half-sister Ivanka has similarly distanced herself from Trump since the end of his term.

Barron was slated to be one of three of the former president’s sons representing Florida and sealing his nomination at the Republican National Convention, per a list released by the Florida Republican party Wednesday.

The move from Melania Trump’s office comes in line with reports that she doesn’t want to hit the campaign trail, now signaling that she seemingly doesn’t want her only son involved, either.

Barron graduates from Oxbridge Academy on Friday, with his dad expected to attend at least some of the festivities before jet-setting to Minnesota for a GOP fundraiser, after falsely bashing the judge in his hush money case for not giving him the day off.