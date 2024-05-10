Trump flubs son Barron's age, ahead of his graduation

Donald Trump seemingly forgot his youngest son’s age in a Thursday interview with Telemundo, responding to reports that Barron Trump would play a role in his official nomination for president.

In the interview, Trump was asked about his son’s status as a delegate at-large at the Republican National Convention, weighing-in with, “To me, that’s very cute, because he's a very young guy, and he’s graduating from high school this year. He’s a very good student, very smart. But he’s pretty young, I will say. He’s 17.”

Born in March of 2006, Barron is currently 18 years old. The son of Melania Trump, and the former President's youngest of five children, he spent much of the past four years in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he attends the private Oxbridge Academy.

Set to graduate on May 17, Barron is reportedly attending New York University in the fall. Donald Trump previously lambasted judge Juan Merchan for potentially keeping him in court through the graduation, though he gave Trump the day off. That same evening, Trump is scheduled to headline a Minnesota GOP fundraising event.

Trump’s gaffe comes as reports of his increasingly public challenges speaking coherently plague his campaign, while he continues to run on the age of his opponent, Joe Biden, as a key deciding factor.

Trump has spent much of the week in court, which he told Telemundo hasn’t distracted him too much from the campaign trail.

“I’m willing to do and able to do things, and lots of different things. I run a business right now, but now I’m starting to get full back into the campaign mode,” he said. “We’re really — I mean — doing amazingly well. The best numbers we’ve ever had."