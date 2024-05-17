Sorry, Harrison Butker, the Benedictine College nuns reject your "narrow definition" of Catholicism

The religious sisterhood order that co-founded Benedictine College, the small academic institution in Atchinson, Kansas, has disavowed the 2024 commencement speech by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, which has been widely panned as misogynistic and homophobic.

The Sisters of Mt. Scholastica issued a statement declaring their shared sentiment that Butker's speech does not "represent the Catholic, Benedictine, liberal arts college that our founders envisioned and in which we have been so invested.

"Instead of promoting unity in our church, our nation, and the world, his comments seem to have fostered division," the statement continued. "One of our concerns was the assertion that being a homemaker is the highest calling for a woman. We sisters have dedicated our lives to God and God’s people, including the many women whom we have taught and influenced during the past 160 years. These women have made a tremendous difference in the world in their roles as wives and mothers and through their God-given gifts in leadership, scholarship, and their careers.

"Our community has taught young women and men not just how to be 'homemakers' in a limited sense, but rather how to make a Gospel-centered, compassionate home within themselves where they can welcome others as Christ, empowering them to be the best versions of themselves," the sisterhood added. "We reject a narrow definition of what it means to be Catholic. We are faithful members of the Catholic Church who embrace and promote the values of the Gospel, St. Benedict, and Vatican II and the teachings of Pope Francis."

They concluded, "We want to be known as an inclusive, welcoming community, embracing Benedictine values that have endured for more than 1,500 years and have spread through every continent and nation. We believe those values are the core of Benedictine College."

Following Butker's speech, NFL senior Vice President Jonathan Beane, the league’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, stated that “Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity. His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger."