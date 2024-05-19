“A Crockett Clapback Collection": Insults directed at MTG launch a swag collection

Jasmine Crockett said what she said.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” the representative from Texas' 30th congressional district tells Jake Tapper that she has zero regrets after clapping back at Marjorie Taylor Greene at the House Oversight Committee hearing onThursday.

Commenting on what took place after Greene attacked Crockett’s appearance by saying, “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading,” Crockett told Tapper she feels as though she responded in “a very lawyerly way.” Instead of shouting out remarks, she raised a question. As is allowed by committee rules.

“I’m just curious, just to better understand your ruling,” Crockett said about Chair James Comer’s (R-Ky.) ruling on Greene's comments during the session. “If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blond bad-built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

While the two lawmakers have clashed before, Crockett explained to Tapper that her job is “hostile” enough without the personal insults being thrown around.

“Here’s the thing. I signed up to be a member of Congress. That didn’t mean that I was supposed to walk into a position where I’m going to walk in and be disrespected,” she said.

She added, “The problem with MAGA is that MAGA does not respect rules nor do they respect the law, that is exactly why they're all running up to Trump's trial . . . the 'party of law and order' is gone at this point in time."