Boebert ridiculed for fumbling sign of the cross during House Oversight Committee hearing

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., must not be an "Austin Powers" fan, or else she would have likely committed "spectacles, testicles, wallet and watch" to memory, as both a quote from the film and a handy way to remember how to properly perform the sign of the cross.

During Thursday's House Oversight Committee, Boebert was seen freestyling the gesture dramatically, and incorrectly, while seated between Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Jasmine Crockett D-Tx., during a heated exchange in which Crockett referenced Greene as having a "bad-built butch body" at a session meant to cover contempt proceedings for Attorney General Merrick Garland.

After a clip of Boebert's fumble began to circulate on social media, many were quick to point out that someone who claims to be a devout Christian should know how to nail this move.

"It's worth pointing out that if a Democrat messed up the sign of the cross like this, there would be a SEA of Republican dips***s spreading conspiracy theories about how she actually worships the devil or some nonsense. When in actuality, Lauren Boebert is just SUPER dumb," writes @TheBoeskool.

"Lauren Boebert had to peek to make sure the camera was on her & she still didn't make the sign of the cross, she made the sign of the Grifter," writes @WMatire.

"Boebert's not doing the sign of the cross, she only touches her forehead and shoulders. That's the Triforce from the Legend of Zelda," writes @DerekLogue2.

Ironically, during a 2023 speech at CS Wind — a wind turbine plant in Pueblo, which is in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District — President Biden did the sign of the cross himself after mentioning Boebert's name.