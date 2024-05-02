Students sing “Imperial March” and shout "Beetlejuice" at Boebert during “liberation camp” visit

A clip of Boebert's visit to George Washington University shows her struggling to rip down a Palestinian flag

By Kelly McClure

Nights & Weekends Editor

Published May 2, 2024 7:53PM (EDT)

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) uses a bullhorn to be heard over the crowd noise during a press conference at the George Washington University Gaza encampment, Washington, DC, May 1, 2024. (ALLISON BAILEY/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) uses a bullhorn to be heard over the crowd noise during a press conference at the George Washington University Gaza encampment, Washington, DC, May 1, 2024. (ALLISON BAILEY/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) paid a visit to a pro-Palestinian encampment at George Washington University on Wednesday, accessorized with her signature red lipstick and a blue bullhorn.

Seemingly intending to protest the protest that has been holding steady on campus for about a week now, she was met with some creative jeers that left her visibly rattled.

In a clip that has been circulating on social media, students can be heard calling out "Beetlejuice" at Boebert, in reference to her handsy, vape-plumed wild night at the theater in Colorado last year. And, to put a soundtrack to the heckling, others joined voices in a spirited rendition of John Williams and London Symphony Orchestra's "The Imperial March" — Darth Vader's Theme, as she made her way through campus, backed by other House Republicans, including Reps. Byron Donalds (FL), Anna Paulina Luna (FL), and James Comer (KY).

At one point during her visit, Boebert struggled to tear down a Palestinian flag draped over a statue of George Washington while grumbling, “This is America, and that s**t needs to come down." 

“It’s time that Mayor [Muriel] Bowser gets aggressive in keeping safety here on this campus and the surrounding perimeter,” she said in a quote from The Daily Beast, going on to call the protestors “very disrespectful” for disrupting other students.

 


MORE FROM Kelly McClure