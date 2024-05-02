Students sing “Imperial March” and shout "Beetlejuice" at Boebert during “liberation camp” visit

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) paid a visit to a pro-Palestinian encampment at George Washington University on Wednesday, accessorized with her signature red lipstick and a blue bullhorn.

Seemingly intending to protest the protest that has been holding steady on campus for about a week now, she was met with some creative jeers that left her visibly rattled.

In a clip that has been circulating on social media, students can be heard calling out "Beetlejuice" at Boebert, in reference to her handsy, vape-plumed wild night at the theater in Colorado last year. And, to put a soundtrack to the heckling, others joined voices in a spirited rendition of John Williams and London Symphony Orchestra's "The Imperial March" — Darth Vader's Theme, as she made her way through campus, backed by other House Republicans, including Reps. Byron Donalds (FL), Anna Paulina Luna (FL), and James Comer (KY).

At one point during her visit, Boebert struggled to tear down a Palestinian flag draped over a statue of George Washington while grumbling, “This is America, and that s**t needs to come down."

“It’s time that Mayor [Muriel] Bowser gets aggressive in keeping safety here on this campus and the surrounding perimeter,” she said in a quote from The Daily Beast, going on to call the protestors “very disrespectful” for disrupting other students.