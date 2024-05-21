"These documents are fraudulent": Elvis' granddaughter Riley Keough sues to stop sale of Graceland

Actress Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, has sued to halt the sale of Graceland, the late singer's home in Memphis, Tennessee. Keough in a lawsuit filed this month alleged that Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC, the company planning to auction off Graceland, does not exist and is fraudulently claiming that her mother (and Elvis' daughter) Lisa Marie Presley "had borrowed $3.8 million from Naussany Investments and gave a deed of trust encumbering Graceland as security," per CNN.

“These documents are fraudulent,” the suit states. “Lisa Marie Presley never borrowed money from Naussany Investments and never gave a deed of trust to Naussany Investments.”

Keough’s lawsuit also argues that a promissory note that was allegedly notarized in Florida in 2018 is also worthy of review, as the notary who is named in the court document — Kimberly Philbrick — has "never met Lisa Marie Presley, nor have I ever notarized a document signed by" her.

Lisa Marie, who died in 2023, was the sole heir to Graceland, which was Elvis' private home from 1957 until his death in 1977. Following a drawn-out legal dispute last year with her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, Keough became the sole trustee to Promenade Trust, which the New York Times noted was established by Lisa Marie in 1993 to manage the Presley estate. According to CNN, Keough, who currently owns the large, Colonial-revival home, was able to obtain a restraining order against any sale before a court rules on her application for an injunction.