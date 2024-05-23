It looks like Rudy Giuliani is attempting to add “coffee connoisseur” to his résumé.

The former New York City mayor announced the launch of his new coffee brand, Rudy Coffee, on Sunday. In it, Giuliani touted three specific varieties of coffee — Rudy Bold Coffee, Rudy Decaf Coffee and Rudy Morning Coffee — which come packaged in individual, two-pound bags adorned with Giuliani’s face. Each bag also features its own slogan, including “fighting for justice,” “enjoying life” and “America’s mayor.”

In the ad., Giuliani also notes that when purchasing Rudy Coffee, "you'll also be supporting the Call 2 Action nonprofit, which is devoted to helping veterans and first responders, so you can make a difference and taste the difference."

Per Giuliani, his self-described “fresh roasted specialty coffee” is made with organic Arabica beans and range from medium to dark roast. Each bag is available for $30 on the brand’s official website.

“I've moved at a fast pace, and have had many different roles in life, but the one constant thing has been a good cup of coffee, which is now proven to have health benefits,” Giuliani wrote in a message posted on the website. “Please enjoy my delicious fresh roasted specialty coffee. It's quality you can trust.”

Giuliani hailed his coffee as “smooth, rich, chocolatey, and gentle on your stomach,” adding, “It’s so good, I even recommend drinking it black!”

This comes only a few days after Giuliani was arraigned in Arizona on charges of attempting to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss. On Tuesday, Giuliani pleaded not guilty in an Arizona court. He was also ordered to post a secured appearance bond of $10,000 and appear in the state within the next 30 days for booking procedures, AP News reported.

“By supporting Rudy Coffee, you’re not just treating yourself to exceptional coffee, you’re also supporting our cause,” Giuliani urged his supporters in the ad. “The cause of truth, justice, and American democracy.”