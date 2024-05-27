Watch: Nick Carter accuser in girl group Dream reveals alleged assault in "Fallen Idols" doc

A new clip from Investigation Discovery's upcoming docuseries, "Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter," shows one of the women who has accused Backstreet Boys It boy Nick Carter of sexual assault explaining her decision to come forward about her reported experience.

Melissa Schuman, former member of the late '90s and early-aughts pop girl group Dream is featured as a key participant of "Fallen Idols," which runs as a four-part docuseries over two nights this Memorial Day. In 2017, around the height of the #MeToo movement, Schuman published a blog post claiming that Carter had raped her at his apartment in Santa Monica in 2003. At the time, Schuman and Carter had been cast in a movie together.

In the "Fallen Idols" footage, Schuman shares how she decided to chronicle the details of the alleged assault on her computer, at first electing to not publish it. But eventually, she does, and the fallout is not what she expected.

In addition to investigating the allegations against Nick Carter, "Fallen Idols" will also examine younger brother Aaron Carter's struggles with mental health and substance abuse, as well as the Carter family's reportedly strained dynamic.

"Fallen Idols" airs on ID and streams on Max on Monday, May 27 and Tuesday, May 28.