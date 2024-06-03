Katy Perry trolls Harrison Butker with spliced, Pride-friendly edit of his commencement speech

Katy Perry joins the list of people clowning Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker for his controversial remarks that have been labeled as sexist and homophobic.

The pop singer took to Instagram on Sunday to post a video of Butker's commencement speech, but with a few key changes. Butker's commencement speech that encouraged women to be homemakers and reject higher education for motherhood has been reimagined. In the video, Perry has spliced Butker's words into support for women, diversity and LGBTQ+ people.

In the post's caption, Perry said, "fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays — you can do anything, congratulations and happy pride."

Instead of urging women to be traditional stay-at-home moms, in this new edited version of Butker's speech he can be heard saying, "For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives.

"I say all of this to you because I have seen it firsthand how much happier someone can be supporting women and not saying that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world," the clip continues.

Closing the choppy edited version of the speech, Butker says, "The road ahead is bright, things are changing, society is shifting and people young and old are embracing diversity, equity and inclusion. With that said, I want to say happy Pride Month to all of you. And congratulations Class of 2024.”