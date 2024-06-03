Taco Bell will add its Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, Big Cheez-It Tostada to menus nationwide

Taco Bell’s supersized collaboration with Cheez-It is slated to go nationwide soon. On May 30, the fast food chain and cheese cracker company announced that they’ve joined forces to launch two new items: the “Big Cheez-It Tostada” and “Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme.” Both menu items are exclusively available to Taco Bell Rewards Members starting May 30. They will be available to all customers on June 6.

The “Big Cheez-It Tostada” features an enormous Cheez-It cheese cracker — 16-times larger than its normal size — layered with ground beef, reduced-fat sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce and cheddar cheese. The “Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme” is a rendition of Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supreme, featuring seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, reduced-fat sour cream and diced tomatoes with a Cheez-It cracker instead of the typical tostada shell. The former is priced at $3.99 while the latter is $5.49.

The latest offerings come two years after Taco Bell tested the Big Cheez-It Tostada along with the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme at a restaurant location in Irvine, California. Following a positive trial run, Taco Bell introduced the collaboration at its Live Más Live event, where other new products were also announced. In addition to Cheez-It, Taco Bell is partnering with Tajín and Mountain Dew.

“This collaboration isn’t just about bringing together two iconic brands; it’s about taking the spirit of fan innovation to create something truly larger than life,” Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s global chief food innovation officer, said in a press release.

“We’re thrilled to launch this exciting partnership nationwide and offer fans a whole new way to experience the classic cheesy and crunchy flavors they love from Taco Bell and Cheez-It," she continued.