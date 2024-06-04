"What the f***?": Jon Stewart calls out GOP spin after Trump's felony conviction

Jon Stewart on Monday's edition of "The Daily Show" took aim at the media coverage and spin of former President Donald Trump's felony conviction.

The comedian rehashed the fallout of the Trump hush-money trial, where the former president was convicted of 34 counts of falsified business records. After the trial came to a close on May 31, both sides of the political aisle had reactions to the shocking verdict and so did Stewart.

The media coverage of the trial showed that many liberal pundits thought it was a sad day for the country but Stewart pointed out the joy coming from President Joe Biden.

"Perhaps nothing personified the delicate highwire between glee and gravitas more than President Biden's Cheshire Cat press conference encore," Stewart said.

The show highlighted the now-viral clip of Biden walking away from the White House podium when a reporter asked, "Mr. President, can you tell us, sir, Donald Trump refers to himself as a political prisoner and blames you directly. What's your response?" The president turned slowly and gleefully smiled.

However, on the conservative media side, the trial was as Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said, "a political smear job."

The show also played a clip of Sen. Tim. Scott, R-S.C., who also shared the same sentiment. "This is a weaponization of the justice system against their political opponent. This is a justice system that hunts Republicans while protecting Democrats."

But Stewart wasn't ready to let the hypocrisy go.

"Oh my god! The justice system hunts Republicans while protecting Democrats? Someone should mention that to unprotected Democrats such as Sen. Robert Menendez and Congressman Henry Cuellar both facing corruption charges brought on by our Department of Justice," Stewart said, adding that even Hunter Biden is currently facing trial on a federal gun charge.

The comedian emphasized that right-wing pundits continue to force their narrative that people on the left like Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are still out to get them when they have a now-convicted felon as their leader.

The show played a clip of Trump, over the weekend claiming that he never said that Clinton should be locked up. Stewart in shock took a pregnant pause before saying, "What the f**k?"

“I think I remember you saying it ― to her face, at a debate," he said.

An exasperated Stewart showed many clips of the former president telling Clinton at a 2016 debate “you’d be in jail” if he won the election and echoing his "lock her up" catchphrase at rallies.

“And he said it a million times!” Stewart yelled.

“And that ladies and gentlemen, I present to you, is why we need courts. Whatever flaws the American justice system has and they are legion, especially for nonbillionaire former presidents, it does appear to be the last place in America where you can’t just say whatever the f**k you want regardless of reality,” Stewart said. “Trump knows this better than anyone.”

"The Daily Show" airs Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central and streams on Paramount+