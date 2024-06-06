Cream cheese sold at Aldi and Kroger recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination

Are you a big dairy fan? You might want to check the cream cheese you have on hand.

Schreiber Foods Inc., a dairy company based in Green Bay, WI, has recalled 836,721 units of cream cheese products due to potential Salmonella contamination. The affected cream cheese were distributed and sold by several major food retailers, including Hy Vee, Kroger and Aldi.

According to a notice posted by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated on May 3, 2024 and is ongoing. The recalled products were distributed in California, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. The products were also shipped to Puerto Rico.

Shortly after the initial recall, Aldi — in cooperation with Schreiber Foods, Inc. — recalled its Happy Farm cream cheese spreads out of an abundance of caution. The specific products include Happy Farms Whipped Cream Cheese Spread, Chive & Onion Cream Cheese Spread, Cream Cheese Spread and Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread products. The products were sold at select ALDI stores in nearly thirty states.

Other specific brands listed in the May 3 recall include Dutch Farms, Fareway, Hy Vee, Kroger, Our Family, Schnuck, Essential Everyday, Dunkin, Piggly Wiggly and Schreiber Foods cream cheeses.

Those who purchased any of the recalled products are advised to discard it immediately or return it to receive a full refund.