Seniors hospitalized after lining up in the heat for Trump's Arizona rally

Donald Trump's first post-conviction rally was scheduled to start at 2 p.m on Thursday at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, but many hopeful attendees landed in the hospital before he even took the stage.

According to MTN, many people were lined up outside of the church well before doors officially opened at 10 a.m. and the brutal heat began to take its toll. The Phoenix Fire Department was on hand to treat those affected, many of whom were seniors, transporting just under a dozen people to be treated for heat exhaustion.

Per reporting by Forbes, "Phoenix hit 111 degrees around 3 p.m.—tying the daily heat record set in 2016, according to the National Weather Service—and marking the first day the Valley reached 110 degrees this year." Having caught wind of this, resulting coverage of the hospitalizations by several outlets, and comments made by many on social media, turned a stink eye to Trump for putting his followers at risk.

"Trump takes 6 days off from campaigning then sends 11 people to the hospital holding a rally at 2:00 PM in Arizona in June when it’s 108 degrees," writes Ron Filipkowski, Editor-in Chief of MTN, in a post to X. "He doesn’t care at all about these people. He wants their money & their votes so he can acquire power. When will the rubes wake up?"

Perhaps loopy from the heat himself, Trump's speech at the Turning Point USA sponsored event included a rather creative swipe at President Biden, accusing him of falling out of airplanes and helicopters.