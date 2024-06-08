6 horrifying "Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult" discoveries in the Netflix series

There is a corner of the internet for every person and every interest, with dance videos taking up a huge chunk of online real estate. With millions of viewers on TikTok and YouTube tuning in to watch and attempt the next viral dance sensation, it's easy to get sucked into the rabbit hole of dance content online.
However, the dancers making the addictive dance content, according to "Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult," are just as susceptible as their audience to fall under a spell. The new Netflix docuseries gives a disturbing peek behind the yearning for fame and success in the entertainment industry, and how a person can led astray by an allegedly abusive entity that wields controls through wealth and religion.
In "Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult," promising, young dancers share their stories of how a talent management company called 7M Films run by a pastor of the Shekinah Church in Los Angeles was able to allegedly assert control over their lives.
Here are some of the most damaging discoveries in the docuseries:
The Wilking sisters: dancing duo Melanie and Miranda
7M, led by Robert Shinn, becomes a refuge for dancers
Shinn uses religion as a way to cut off dancers from their family
It is later revealed in the docuseries that according to former 7M dancers, Shinn told people in the church that to get right with themselves, atone for their sins and grow as a person they needed to "die to [themselves]." They would “die to your family in order to save them,” and get an entrance into heaven, essentially cutting themselves off from their support system to work on themselves. Miranda's family said they knew "she's gone" in that moment. She even got engaged and married to Derrick without telling her family. The family's concerns grew, which led to a bombshell Instagram Live in which the family accused Shinn for allegedly running a cult masquerading as a business and church.
Dancers say that Shinn exploited them
Melanie said she believed that the dancers in 7M are "not in control of their lives." In the docuseries, which highlights a later lawsuit filed by former
Shekinah and 7M members, found that the environment was rife with "brainwashing" to a state of “economic and physical submission” and “abuse.”
"Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult" is streaming on Netflix.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-CCG5RXbtwc
