6 horrifying "Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult" discoveries in the Netflix series

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult (Netflix)

One of the troubling revelations in the docuseries was the deterioration in what was portrayed as a close sibling bond between dancers Melanie and Miranda because of alleged religious and controlling influences on Miranda.

As Miranda grew closer to Shekinah church, her sister Melanie experienced some of the alleged indoctrination that members of 7M and the church said Shinn had used on people. Melanie recounted an experience in the series where she was at a weekly dinner with the 7M dancers, her sister Miranda and Shinn. She said Shinn had asked her if she was a sinner. She said he said, "What if I told you you have [sinned] 1,000 times today?" She recalled that they all sat in a circle and held hands. Melanie said that Shinn supposedly began speaking in tongues, and the rest of the dancers followed. Moreover, after that experience, Melanie said she had to draw a line in the sand because Shinn had personally invited her over to spend one-on-one time with her and she refused.

Not long after the experience, Melanie noticed a shift in Miranda's behavior. She noted that she would be gone all day from their apartment without a word. The Wilking sisters' parents also stated that they knew that Miranda was "running dry on money."

In 2021, when one of their family members passed away, Miranda refused to come home and lied about having COVID-19 so she would not have to see her family and go to her grandfather's funeral. Her family called the police to perform a wellness check and found she was with Shinn's daughter, Khloe Shinn.