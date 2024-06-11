Jury finds Hunter Biden guilty on all three felony counts

A jury in Delaware declared Hunter Biden guilty on three felony counts Tuesday, finding that the president's son falsely claimed to have overcome drug addiction when he purchased a gun.

Prosecutors had charged the businessman with lying on his federal gun application when he stated that that he wasn’t a drug user at the time he purchased the firearm. In doing so he lied to a licensed gun dealer, they said. Biden was also charged with possessing the gun for 11 days while he was still battling his cocaine addiction, CBS News reported.

Biden faces up to 25 years in prison and fines of up to $75,000.

In trying to build their case, the prosecution presented the jury with pictures of the president’s son bare-chested in a bubble bath with drug paraphernalia. Testimonies from exes, such as ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, ex-girlfriend Zoe Kestan, and his brother Beau Biden’s widow, Hallie Biden, were used to show how his drug use affected his relationships. Gordon Cleveland, the man who allegedly sold Hunter the gun, also testified, CBS News reported.

"On October 12, 2018, when the defendant filled out that form, he knew he was a drug addict," prosecutor Derek Hines said during opening statements last week. "The law does not require us to prove that he was using drugs on that very day. Just that he knew he was a drug user or a drug addict."

Biden’s attorneys argued that there was no evidence Biden was using drugs the day that he bought the gun. The form uses the word "are" to refer to the use of drugs, his attorney Abbe Lowell said in opening statements.

Biden had pleaded not guilty to the charges, claiming he’s been sober since 2019. He accused the Department of Justice to succumbing to political pressure from Republicans and former President Donald Trump, AP News reported.

President Biden has said that he will not pardon his son. In a statement on Tuesday, he emphasized that he intends to respect the verdict.

"As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad," Biden said. "Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery."

Biden added that he "will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal."