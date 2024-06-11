Make this super simple Martha Stewart muffin recipe for an easy morning pick-me-up

Domestic doyenne and all-around icon Martha Stewart posted a lip-smacking image on her Instagram over the weekend.

Touting her banana chocolate chip muffins which "kids and adult alike will clamor for," Stewart writes that they're "studded with semisweet chocolate chips" and "feature a basic batter made of all-purpose flour, light brown sugar, egg, butter, milk and sweet, ripe bananas."

I've been in my banana era lately, so the idea of this recipe stood out to me immediately, but you can also feel free to make tweaks if need be: almond milk instead of dairy, egg substitute instead of eggs, a different sugar or alternative sweetener instead of light brown sugar — whatever suits your tastes or proclivities. It's super customizable: The only person who probably should steer clear is a surefire banana hater.

Either way, just be sure to use super-ripe bananas! You don't want to go with anything green in this case; the flavor of an under-ripe banana in baked goods is a no-go (trust us).

You can also opt to make one large loaf as opposed to individual muffins, if you'd prefer. You can find the recipe here.