"My days are so big": Christina Applegate reveals bucket list amid battle with MS

Christina Applegate is sharing her bucket list as she plans the “days [she has] left” amidst a years-long battle with multiple sclerosis.

“There are things I want to do with the days I have left in life,” the “Married... with Children” star wrote in a post to X, candid about her career and personal goals amidst her fight.

At the top of her list, per the post, were “work with Shirley MacLaine” and “do shots with Cher.”

Applegate, who has previously expressed her admiration for MacLaine, 90, previously told Vanity Fair that she planned to scale back her on-camera appearances, though she remained open to voice work.

Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, years after defeating breast cancer and advocating for early screening programs to curb the disease.

The Golden Globe nominee, for Netflix’s “Dead to Me,” started the “MeSsy” podcast with fellow multiple sclerosis patient Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and has been outspoken with her battle against the disease.

The podcast is the duo’s attempt to “self-reflect, learn, laugh, and grow through their own raw and often-times hilarious conversations,” per its site.

The bucket list comes as part of her journey to share her struggle, the downsides and the optimism that comes with it, with the public.

“And yes my days are so big. Just saying,” the actress wrote, capping off her post.