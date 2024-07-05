“I have the answer to the Crooked Joe Biden Incompetence Puzzle," Donald Trump claims in a new Truth Social post. "Let’s do another Debate."

Trump issued the challenge hours after he declared on the golf course that the president would drop out of the race for the White House, leaving Vice President Kamala Harris as Trump's opponent. “She’s so bad. She’s so pathetic," he said of Harris on the Fourth of July.

Later that evening, Trump walked back his prediction to egg on another duel against Biden.

"This time," Trump said of a second debate, "no holds barred – An all on discussion, with just the two of us on stage, talking about the future of our Country.” He continued: “The ratings were massive for the First Debate, record setting, in fact, but this one, because of the format, would blow everything away!”

“Likewise it would be yet another test for me. What a great evening it would be, just the two of us, one on one, in a good, old fashioned Debate, the way they used to be. ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!!!” the former president added.

The president has slid in public polling since last Thursday's CNN debate. More voters now than ever say they have an unfavorable opinion of the president, think he’s too old for the job and want someone else leading the Democratic ticket this fall.