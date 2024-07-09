McDonald's is adding a new, limited-edition McFlurry flavor to its U.S. lineup

McDonald's is finally treating its U.S. customers to a limited-edition McFlurry flavor. The latest release comes after the fast-food chain released several exciting flavors, including Lotus Biscoff and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, in locations outside of the States.

News of the latest frozen offering was first dropped by Snackolator, the popular online food reviewer. The dessert is called the Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry, Snackolator revealed in an Instagram post. It features vanilla soft serve mixed with pieces of Kit Kat and strawberry banana crunchy bits. The combination is unique, to say the least, but Snackolator — who was able to get his hands on the product early — said the McFlurry is quite tasty.

“Overall, I really like this . . . this is a good one,” he said in a video review. “So, what I like about this is the strawberry and banana pieces give it that extra little bit of crunch. So, the Kit Kats are not as rice crispy crunchy, so I like that. I wish this maybe had some strawberry syrup or something? Just one more element. Maybe a hot fudge cause you can add that through the app.”

The new McDonald's menu will be available nationwide for a limited time only starting July 10. Snackolator added that select restaurants have been selling it early, both in stores and on their website.

Fans online expressed excitement in anticipation of the recent drop. Many said they were surprised to see the Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry was being released in the States. Another fan called the new offering a “miracle.”