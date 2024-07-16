East Coast-based grocery chain Stop & Shop to close 32 underperforming stores by the end of 2024

Regional supermarket chain Stop & Shop announced that it will close 32 underperforming stores by the end of 2024.

In a Friday press release, the grocer said the closures are part of “the next steps in its plans to position the company for growth.” Stop & Shop continued, saying it “will continue to have a strong presence across its five-state footprint with more than 350 stores.” Associates and employees at all closed locations will be offered other opportunities within the company, the grocer specified.

“Stop & Shop is proud of the deep roots and community ties we have developed as a neighborhood grocer of more than 100 years, and we remain committed to nourishing our associates, customers and communities,” said Stop & Shop president Gordon Reid. “As we announced in May, Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand.”

The 32 store locations are slated to close on or before Nov. 2, 2024. They include five locations across Connecticut, eight locations across Massachusetts, ten locations across New Jersey, seven locations across New York and two locations in Rhode Island. Following the store closures, Stop & Shop will operate more than 350 stores spanning five states: 81 stores in Connecticut, 115 in Massachusetts, 47 in New Jersey, 91 in New York and 25 in Rhode Island.

The upcoming store closures come after parent company Ahold Delhaize, which also owns Food Lion and Giant Food, announced in May that it would close an undisclosed number of underperforming grocery stores after evaluating Stop & Shop’s overall portfolio.