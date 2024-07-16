Elon Musk may give $45 million a month to a pro-Trump super PAC

Elon Musk — who is currently the world’s richest man with a net worth of $250 billion — has claimed that he will commit about $45 million a month to a new pro-Trump super PAC, the Wall Street Journal reported, a story that the Tesla CEO appeared to confirm later in a post on X.

America PAC was formed in June and is focused on registering and voters and getting them to the polls. The group's theory is that Democrats have historically enjoyed better “get out the vote” operations, with President Joe Biden’s campaign having already dedicated large sums to on-the-ground efforts in swing states.

The group’s backers include Palantir Technologies co-founder Joe Lonsdale, the Winklevoss twins, former U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft, and her husband, Joe Craft, the chief executive of coal producer Alliance Resources Partners.

A Monday campaign finance filing revealed that America PAC received $8.75 million in contributions for the three months ending on June 30. Musk, who often makes promises he does not fulfill, will begin making his donations in July.

In March, Musk tweeted that he had no intention of picking a side in this year's electron. However, the billionaire has grown closer to the GOP nominee over the last few months. He made his intentions clear after Saturday’s rally shooting, writing on X: “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.”