The Michelin Guide heads for its next North American location: Texas

Michelin is heading to the Lone Star state.

The storied guide announced on Tuesday it is going to be reviewing restaurants in Texas. Gwendal Poullennec, Michelin international director, says the "Texas culinary scene has proven to be an exhilarating one, with multicultural influences, homegrown ingredients, and talent that is rich in ambition." She adds, “Foodies and travel enthusiasts alike will find something to enjoy, with such a broad dining scene spanning farm-to-table dishes, fusion cuisine, upscale dining, and the famous Texas-style barbecue. Texas is a perfect fit for the Michelin Guide, based on the experiences of our anonymous Inspectors.”

For the uninitiated, Michelin doles out different levels of note to different restaurants: A three-star restaurant is positively stupendous and "exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey," while a two-star restaurant is "excellent cooking that is worth a detour." A one-star restaurant is "a very good restaurant in its category," and the guide also offers an accolade called Bib Gourmand, which is essentially a very noteworthy restaurant or eatery that hasn't reached "star level," but deserves acknowledgement nonetheless. Nadia Chaudhury with Eater also notes that Michelin now also offers the less-discussed Green Stars, "which highlight highly sustainable and/or eco-friendly restaurants."

And yes, it is indeed the same French company that makes tires.

Texas is the eleventh location the iconic Michelin Guide has traveled to in the states, per Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner with Food & Wine, who noted that the most recent additions in the "North American collection" last year were Vancouver, Atlanta and Colorado.

Tim Fennell, director of Travel Texas, said the "Michelin Guide Texas will illustrate to global travelers the culinary journey that’s waiting to be discovered in our state, featuring restaurants that embody our heritage and introducing innovative chefs and local artisans who are redefining our food scene."