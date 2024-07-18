Costco goes viral for selling “the apocalypse bucket” with food that lasts 25 years

Across social media, cult classic Costco has caused a commotion over its emergency dinner kit, dubbed “the apocalypse bucket."

The Readywise Emergency Food Bucket first went viral on June 30 after cookbook author Jeffrey Eisner posted a video of the hefty food kit at his local Costco.

“They have buckets that they’re just calling emergency food supply . . . I guess this is for when the apocalypse hits, which could be any time now?” Eisner said.

“So you know when the world collapses and caves in, as long as you have your Readywise Emergency Food Supply, all is right in the world,” he added. “I really want to sample this.”

The food bucket is available for $79.99 and boasts 150 freeze-dried and dehydrated meal servings.

According to its official product description, the bucket is a “meticulously curated package” that “goes beyond just food — it's about readiness in the face of uncertainty.”

It contains “80 servings of hearty entrees & sides, 30 servings for nourishing breakfasts, and an additional 40 drink servings,” making it a necessary tool “for a range of situations.” Specific meal options include tomato basil soup with pasta, teriyaki rice, chicken flavored noodle soup, crunchy granola, vanilla pudding and more.

The Readywise Emergency Food Bucket lasts up to 25 years on the shelf. “It’s not just about survival; it’s about maintaining a sense of normalcy, comfort, and even enjoyment during challenging times,” the product description noted.