You've never had tomato soup like this before

Tomato soup is one of those true emblems of comfort food. Typically a can of Campbell's tomato, a touch of water, a stove, a pot, a spoon and a bowl is all you need — plus maybe some Saltines or, of course, a grilled cheese.

There may be no other dish more singularly nourishing and reassuring.

For years and years, I’ve tried to make a homemade iteration that had the same essence as Campbell’s — to no avail.

After chasing and chasing that ephemera with umpteen attempts, I decided to go in a different direction and not attempt to mimic that cherished, perfect flavor, but instead embrace it and use that base to build on, to deepen and to further explore different flavors with.

This soup takes no more than an hour, is perfect for a rainy day and will be fitting for practically anyone you serve it to: It’s devoid of dairy, gluten or any animal products. It does have coconut milk, so if you’re allergic and/or avoiding tree nuts, just leave that out or use a different milk alternative instead.

So grab some sleeves of Saltines or crank up your skillet to cook up some grilled cheeses, because this soup is unmissable. Beware: You might lick the bowl clean.

Tomato soup with harissa and coconut milk

Yields 8 servings Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 45 minutes

Ingredients Ghee, coconut oil, or neutral oil, such as safflower or grapeseed 2 onions, peeled and chopped 2 shallots, peeled and chopped 5 garlic cloves, peeled and minced 2 to 3 tablespoons tomato paste 4 to 6 tomatoes, cored and chopped 2 cans or boxes of pureed, strained or crushed tomatoes 2 cups vegetable broth 3 to 4 tablespoons harissa 1/2 can coconut milk Kosher salt, to taste Freshly ground black pepper, to taste Dried basil, to taste Cumin, to taste Sumac, to taste Paprika, to taste Sundried tomato oil, optional Directions Heat a large pot over medium heat. Add cooking fat of your choosing, plus onions. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring, until tender. Add shallots and garlic and cook for a minute or two. Add tomato paste, stir well and let slightly caramelize for about 3 to 5 minutes. Add chopped tomatoes, stir and cook for another 5 minutes. Add canned or boxed tomatoes and vegetable broth, stirring well and raise heat to medium-high. Bring to a boil and reduce to simmer. Add harissa and coconut milk. Stir. Cook for 15 minutes. Carefully, transfer to a VitaMix, blender or food processor (possibly in batches, depending on size) and blend until smooth. Conversely, use an immersion blender. Return to pot. Add all seasonings, stirring, tasting until you've reached your desired consistency and flavor. Serve hot.

