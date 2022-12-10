Chocolate, crunch and convenience meet in these decadent 4-ingredient cracker cookies

Saltines don't get the love and respect they deserve. I think it's the name: saltines. No capital letter, no flash, just saltines. I mean, it's such a throw away name; it's no wonder they don't get the love other crackers do. Whoever invented them should have given them an attention-getting, proper double-name like Captain's Wafers, Ritz Crackers, Melba Toast and Wheat Thins. You won't see any of those written in all lower case. It's a shame, I tell you. Saltines are little squares of perfection. Their plainness is so much better than, say, melba toast. Granted, I don't think melba toast lucked out in the name department either, but it's more than saltines got, that's for sure.

My love of saltines began when I was little. They accompanied my favorite bowls of soup and were perfect with ginger ale when I was sick. They were an ever-present, integral part of feeling cared for and nurtured as a child, so it's no wonder they hold a special place for me to this day.

My first childhood favorite snack was made with saltines. My mother called them "Marguerites" and we made them by spreading peanut butter on saltines then topping each one with one large marshmallow (or several small ones), and toasting them until the marshmallows turned golden brown. I can still remember using my finger to collapse the perfectly baked, puffed up marshmallow onto the warm peanut butter cracker before biting into it. Marguerites are still one of the most satisfying snacks ever, I think.

I would not call these Saltine Cracker Cookies "satisfying." They are rich and sophisticated in comparison, but they do have my beloved saltines in common as their base. Growing up, we didn't make these. I wasn't introduced to them until sometime in my 20s, and I couldn't believe I had missed out on them for so many years. When I first tasted them, the barely perceptible presence of my beloved saltines was just nostalgic enough to stir up all my ooey-gooey love and comfort associations. And just like that, Cracker Cookies became a new favorite.

These make great holiday gifts because they are even better after a day or two, giving you plenty of time to package them up pretty. I appreciate that they don't have to be handled with care like cookies or brownies since they're served in pieces like peanut brittle. They do, however, have to be stored in the refrigerator, but they keep very well. I have no idea exactly how long they keep because they get eaten very fast in my house.

These cookies could not be easier to make, but they taste like you went to a lot of trouble. They are easy to customize to your individual sweetness preference and to your chocolate preference. Every imaginable type of chocolate chips are available now, from bittersweet and dark to sweeter and milkier. As a former teacher of mine used to say, "Pick your choice!" My choice is bittersweet chips and raw coconut sugar, but whatever you like you can have. It's just that easy. With only four ingredients and less than five minutes hands-on time, you won't believe the end product.

Saltine cracker cookies

Yields 1 sheet pan of saltine cookies Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 12 minutes

Ingredients Saltines to line a cookie sheet Spray oil 2 sticks unsalted butter 1 cup sugar 1/2 bag (6 ounces) chocolate chips





Directions Line a cookie sheet with foil, then spray-oil the foil. Cover with saltines. Boil butter and sugar for 2 minutes exactly — more and it will get too chewy and sticky. Pour over saltines and bake 375 for 10 to12 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle chocolate chips over saltines. Place back in a turned OFF oven just to soften/melt chips, then spread the melted chips over the saltines. Refrigerate until cold. Break into pieces when ready to serve or store. The saltine cracker cookies are best a couple of days old.







Cook's Notes I generally don't brag much about my kitchen creations because most of my recipes are family recipes. I will say, though, that my Cracker Cookies are a favorite among many, even those who make them themselves, so I will tell you the exact ingredients I use in case you want to try them my way. Butter I prefer unsalted President brand butter because I love it and think it is the most superior commercial butter available. Sugar I use coconut sugar. It has a little more flavor than regular sugar, more like brown sugar, but it is less sweet than "real" sugar. If you prefer a high degree of sweetness, you will need to add more than what is called for in the recipe if you use it. I actually use less than what is called for as I prefer a darker, less-sweet version. Chocolate Chips I use Pascha brand, bittersweet, dark chocolate chips but have other similar brands with success. Saltines You can't go wrong with Nabisco Premium Saltines for sure, but if you need a gluten-free option, try saltines by Schar or the original, totally plain, gluten free crackers by the brand absolutely!. I'm sure there are other brands, but those are ones I have used. If you choose an unsalted cracker, make sure to add salt to them once you place them out on the pan.



