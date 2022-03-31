Maple bacon bark is your new salty-sweet addiction

In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious.

It seems ridiculous that bacon now seems like a thing that used to be popular. Remember several years back, when there were bacon-flavored lip balms and bacon-lined crew socks everywhere? At the time, it seemed as though every declaration of devotion revolved around the words "I love you more than bacon."

Where did all of that energy go? I still believe in bacon — it's a classic — and I appreciate it even more now that it's returned to its stately role as a well-placed culinary workhorse versus "that ingredient that's in every damn item on the menu."

If you're similarly feeling that enough time has passed since the Great Bacon Boom, there's no better way to rekindle the love than with bacon bark — an outrageously salty-sweet snack. In the comments of a recipe blog, I recently stumbled upon a dish of crunchy bacon piled with maple syrup and brown sugar that was described as "a heart attack on a plate." I could not have been more intrigued.

You can make bacon bark using puff pastry, if you want to create a more refined hors d'oeuvre that makes your guests go bonkers. In my opinion, saltines sufficiently hit all the right notes of nostalgia.

While bacon bark makes a fine party food (and it travels well!) or snack, I would also have zero hesitation about eating some with eggs early in the morning and calling it breakfast nirvana. Would you like to join me?

Recipe: Maple Bacon Bark

Inspired by Sparkles to Sprinkles

Yields 24 servings Prep Time 20 minutes Cook Time 25 minutes

Ingredients 1 pound bacon

24 saltine crackers

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed Directions Using your favorite method, cook the bacon. (See Chef's Note) Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Line a large sheet pan with parchment paper. Grease with oil, or better yet, leftover bacon fat. Line the crackers in rows, 4 x 6, to create a sheet. Pour half of the maple syrup evenly over the crackers, then half of the brown sugar. Evenly crumble the bacon over the mixture. Top with the rest of the syrup, then the sugar. Bake roughly 25 minutes, or until the mixture is bubbly and browned. Cool thoroughly, then break into pieces to serve.

Cook's Notes Ina Garten's method for roasting bacon in the oven on a sheet pan will change your life.

