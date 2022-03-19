This 5-ingredient marinade for sheet pan fish tastes like spring on a plate

I have a real problem with those little tubs of Inglehoffer creamy dill mustard with lemon and capers. As soon as spring arrives, I immediately start incorporating this dill-icious ingredient into, well, everything. I smear it on burgers and wraps, use it as the base of chickpea salad and whip it into deviled eggs.

Inglehoffer's mustard is my great love, my vice and — at least in my mind — the ideal condiment. It's briny, creamy and tangy — plus it has a little bit of that citrusy-grassy undertone associated with dill.

Because this combination of flavors is so craveable, I've started leveraging it in all types of dishes. I now make a pasta dish that's loaded with — you guessed it — fresh dill, lemon and capers (plus a little bit of parm and pasta water to get a creamy sauce).

And guess what?

All of the flavors in that gorgeous little tub of mustard make for an easy, quick and seasonal fish marinade. When marinating fish, you don't want to let it sit for too long. Thirty minutes to two hours is enough to ensure the fish has flavor but doesn't get a mealy texture from the interior proteins breaking down.

I really like using salmon with this marinade (salmon and dill are, truly, a match made in heaven), but I've also used it on other heartier white fish like cod, flounder and halibut. Bonus: Simply shift the fish from the marinade to the sheet pan — and it's ready in about 15 minutes.

Recipe: Dill and Citrus Sheet Pan Fish

Yields 4 servings Prep Time 120 minutes Cook Time 15 minutes

Ingredients Marinade 4 tablespoons dill, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons capers

1 lemon, zested , plus 1 tablespoon juice

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 cup of Greek yogurt Fish 1 pound white fish or salmon

Salt and pepper to taste

Neutral oil to prep sheet pan Directions In a large bowl, combine the marinade ingredients. Transfer to a container with a lid or sealable bag. Salt and pepper the fish to taste. Place the fish in the marinade, ensuring the entire surface is covered. Place the fish and marinade in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes or up to 2 hours. When ready to bake, heat the oven to 400 degrees. Prepare the sheet pan by greasing it with neutral oil. Bake the fish until firm and a little flaky, about 15 to 20 minutes.



