"Kindly f*** off": Britney Spears fires back at Ozzy Osbourne for calling her dancing "sad"

Britney Spears is not letting Ozzy Osbourne and the rest of the Osbourne family off the hook for their comments on her dancing.

In a new episode of the family's podcast, "The Osbournes Podcast," the singer said he was "fed up with seeing poor old Britney Spears [dancing]. Every f***ing day. You know, it's sad. Very, very sad."

The other family members, his wife Sharon, daughter Kelly and son Jack all agreed with his statement.

"I feel so sorry for her," Kelly said.

Jack responded saying the situation was "very sad indeed."

Additionally, Sharon said Spears was "a poor little thing."

Following the comments on the podcast, Spears took to her Instagram to address Ozzy and his family's comments. In the lengthy post, Spears started off by clarifying "I hardly ever dance" and "I'm not poor at all!"

Spears compared herself to actress Kate Beckinsale, who has dealt with ageist comments on her social media. "Ironically in the world we live in with how incredibly cruel people can be you have to be extremely careful who you allow in your circle and your heart!" she continued.

"I'm gonna do a photoshoot with Kate and tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f*** off!"