"Top Chef" earns 3 Emmy nominations — including one for new host Kristen Kish

There is good news for "Top Chef" cheftestants, crew and everyone involved!

The Television Academy announced the nominations for the 76th Emmy's yesterday morning . Bravo's landmark "Top Chef" scored three Emmy nominations this year: Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Outstanding Picture Editing For a Structured Reality or Competition Program, as well as a nomination for Kristen Kish for Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program.

“WOW… this is unreal and wonderfully surreal and I am so happy, excited and very proud of OUR collective show and everyone who works tirelessly to make Top Chef so successful! I’m celebrating all of us!” said Kish.

This brings "Top Chef"s overall Emmy nominations to a whopping 50, along with two wins. "Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen," the off-shoot incubator for booted cheftestants to compete for a chance to make it back on the show airing on YouTube and Peacock after episodes of "Top Chef proper, has racked up 5 nominations. On the whole, "Top Chef" has been nominated for 17 consecutive years, amazingly enough. Former host Padma Lakshmi also earned the "Outstanding Host" nomination repeatedly over the course of her tenure.

The most recent season just concludes last month, crowning NY-based chef Danny Garcia as its twenty-first winner.

Congratulations and good luck to the "Top Chef" crew — we hope this is the year they can pick up their third Emmy!