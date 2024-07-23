Nationwide 7-Eleven convenience stores are looking to revamp their business by introducing Japanese snacks into their lineup of U.S. menu offerings, The Wall Street Journal reported.

7-Eleven — despite being founded in Texas — is owned by a Japanese company, Seven & I Holdings. The latest reinvention effort hopes to make 7-Elevens in the U.S. more competitive and attractive to a larger cohort of consumers.

“Convenience stores have historically made their money by selling tobacco and gas but now, as cigarette sales continue to decline and many expect gas sales to slow, [convenience stores] are racing to find other sources of revenue and doubling down on food,” the WSJ explained in a video report.

According to the outlet, the new menu offerings include ramen, rice balls, milk tea and more popular food items. It’s clearly a major change from the hot dogs, mini donuts, coffee and Big Gulp drinks that U.S. 7-Elevens are best known for.

Comparing 7-Elevens in the U.S. and Japan, the latter’s business model is “a lot more data-driven,” said Jinjoo Lee, a columnist for the WSJ’s Heard on the Street, covering retail and energy. 7-Eleven stores in Japan have long been praised for their variety of foods available at affordable prices. Following in the footsteps of Japan-style convenience stores, U.S. 7-Elevens are looking to make one-third of their sales from food. The company also hopes to upgrade the 17 nationwide commissary locations that supply food to its U.S. outlets.

Per the WSJ video, the commissaries have already started working with Warabeya, a supplier to 7-Eleven Japan.