Elon Musk's trans daughter fires back at his claim that "woke mind virus" killed her

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk deadnamed his daughter and suggested she was “killed by the woke mind virus” in a pair of transphobic tirades with right-wing influencer Jordan Peterson and on X, prompting his daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, to hit back.

"I look pretty good for a dead b***h," she wrote, before elaborating on Musk's allegations.

“This is entirely fake. Like, literally none of this ever happened,” Wilson wrote in a post on X competitor Threads, referring to Musk’s claim that she “was born gay” and presented stereotypically gay traits as a small child. “I did not have a ‘love of musicals & theatre’ when I was four…I did not use the word fabulous when I was four because once again I would like to reiterate… I was four. Musk, who has amplified transphobic ideology and pledged tens of millions of dollars to anti-trans politicians including Donald Trump, told Peterson in their interview that he planned to relocate the offices for multiple companies from California to Texas in an act of protest against laws that protect the safety of trans children.

In the exchange with Peterson, Musk spewed condemnation of his own daughter and her transition, repeatedly referring to her by her deadname, or name before her transition, and called gender-affirming care “evil.” But Wilson revealed that Musk would have a hard time remembering her childhood because he wasn’t there.

“He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness,” Wilson wrote, before poking fun at Musk’s alleged burner account on X under the name Adrian Dittman. “I want to make one thing absolutely clear. I disowned him, not the other way around.”

Wilson also struck at Musk’s repeated claim in the interview with Peterson, and in the X post she was referring to, that she “was not a girl.”

“As for if I’m not a woman… sure, Jan. Whatever you say. I’m legally recognized as a woman in the state of California and I don’t concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me,” she wrote. “Obviously Elon can’t say the same because in a ketamine-fueled haze, he’s desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-mes who are quick to give it to him.”