Tyra Banks expands her ice cream business with new Smize & Dream pop-up in the nation’s capital

Tyra Banks is stepping away from the runway to pursue a new venture: ice cream.

The supermodel and former “America’s Next Top Model” host just opened her own ice cream store in Washington, D.C., aptly named Smize & Dream, according to Today. The word “smize” was coined by Banks in 2009 and is a sort-of portmanteau of “smile with your eyes.”

Banks founded her ice cream brand in Los Angeles amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the nation’s capital, the store touts locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and is slated to have more across Asia and Australia. Smize & Dream also offers a delivery service for its gourmet “smize cream” flavors, which include unique offerings like purple cookies & cream and Strawberry BirthYAY! Cake to classics like vanilla and brownie-loaded chocolate.

The store’s D.C. location officially opened on Friday, July 19. Banks served free ice cream to the first 202 visitors, according to The Washington Post. Among Banks’ visitors was Vice President Kamala Harris, who stopped by with her two grand-nieces.

In addition to Smize & Dream, Banks hopes to start an education program located in the District to help underprivileged children learn more about entrepreneurship and hospitality, per The Post.

“Our team feels that D.C. is a place for change,” Banks told D.C. News Now. “So we want these underserved youth to be the future leaders of tomorrow.”