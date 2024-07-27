Kamala Harris spokesperson issues statement on Trump’s "strange speech" at TPUSA

From her coconut tree memes to her upcoming appearance on "RuPaul’s Drag Race" to her new account on TikTok, Kamala Harris seems to be making a targeted beeline for those youthful votes, and effective evidence of this strategy can even be found in the wording and general tone of her press releases.

In a statement on Donald Trump’s "strange speech" at an event hosted by the conservative Christian organization Turning Point Action on Friday night, Harris for President Spokesperson James Singer writes:

“Tonight, Donald Trump couldn’t pronounce words, insulted the faith of Jewish and Catholic Americans, lied about the election (again), lied about other stuff, bragged about repealing Roe, proposed cutting billions in education funding, announced he would appoint more extremist judges, revealed he planned to fill a second Trump term with more criminals like himself, attacked lawful voting, went on and on and on, and generally sounded like someone you wouldn’t want to sit near at a restaurant – let alone be President of the United States."

Picking up on the punchy and youthful tone of the statement, BBC News reporter Carl Nasman weighed in with a post to social media, writing, "Talk about a massive vibe shift: Trump 'generally sounded like someone you wouldn't want to sit near at a restaurant - let alone be President.' Could you imagine a press release like this from Biden?"

“America can do better than the bitter, bizarre, and backward looking delusions of criminal Donald Trump," Singer continues in his statement, which caught the eye of many other reporters, along with Nasman. "Vice President Kamala Harris offers a vision for America's future focused on freedom, opportunity, and security.”

In Trump's speech, referenced by Singer, he repeatedly called Harris a “bum,” as The Hill points out, but as a recent poll reported on by Axios highlights, Harris is "significantly more popular among America’s youngest voters than President Biden," with the Axios/Generation Lab poll showing that "45% of young people say they have an extremely or somewhat favorable opinion of Harris," which could do considerable damage to Trump's odds, come election day.