Trump calls Harris a "lunatic," during heated speech at Minnesota rally

Kamala Harris' campaign team has issued a new statement in their established youthful tone, pushing back against Donald Trump's fiery comments delivered during a rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota on Saturday.

In his first few public appearances since President Biden dropped out of his reelection campaign, Trump has leaned in on berating Harris, most recently referring to her as a "lunatic," and "probably the most far-left person in American history."

In a sequence of clips from the rally compiled by journalist Aaron Rupar in a handy thread on X, Trump also takes issue with what he sees as an effort being made by Democrats, presumably, to position Harris as a Margaret Thatcher-esque figure.

"Margaret Thatcher didn't laugh like that, did she?" Trump said, receiving a smattering of laughs from the crowd.

In the statement from Harris spokesperson Sarafina Chitika, they call Trump out by mentioning some of his other questionable speaking points, writing, "Tonight in Minnesota, a bitter, unhinged, 78-year-old convicted felon kept clinging to his lies about the 2020 election he lost being 'rigged,' rambled about his former president and golfing, and made excuses for why he's afraid to debate Vice President Harris. Donald Trump said that if [he] loses, our country is 'finished.' Yesterday, he promised the end of our democracy if he wins."

Read the full statement here: