It comes as no surprise that Simone Biles — the most decorated Olympic gymnast of all time — has a set of skills named in her honor. After all, she was the first to ever complete them.

In gymnastics, when an athlete hits a move that has never been previously done at an international competition, their name is assigned to the element. Biles, an uncontested phenom in the sport, has five moves across various routines — beam, floor and vault — that represent her historic contributions to the sport.

After taking time away from gymnastics following her dropping out at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the 27-year-old Olympian is back for the summer Games in Paris. And she's not merely on a mission to earn Team USA more medals — Biles is seeking to add a sixth skill to her arsenal of eponymous moves, entering it into canon and further solidifying her legacy.

Here is a list of all the moves named after the legendary gymnast.

01 The Biles I (floor) Simone Biles of USA competes in the Vault during the Womens All-Round Final on Day Five of the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Belgium 2013 held at the Antwerp Sports Palace on October 4, 2013 in Antwerpen, Belgium. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) The first move to be named after Biles, the Biles I — a double layout with a half twist in the second flip — is a common element of her repertoire that she first debuted at the 2013 World Championships when she was only 16 years old. While other gymnasts had accomplished a similar move with a full twist, Biles was the first to perform it with a half twist, as noted by the Washington Post. The half twist is part of what makes this move so tricky — it renders the gymnasts' landing "blind," meaning that they are unable to see their feet as they begin to land.

02 The Biles I (vault) Simone Biles of United States during Vault, Individual Final for Women at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar, Artistic FIG Gymnastics World Championships on 1 of November, 2018. (Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Introduced by Biles in 2018 at the World Championships, this vault move begins with a roundoff on a springboard followed by a half-twist right before mounting the vault. The Biles I is finished off with a front somersault with a double twist. Unlike the floor skill of the same name, Biles does not often elect to complete the Biles I vault. The Washington Post reported that the gymnast tweeted earlier this year that she is no longer able to complete the move. Rather, she opts for a Cheng — named after Chinese gymnast Cheng Fei — a similar move that only incorporates a 1.5 twist. Biles' double twist set a high bar for the move, increasing the difficult rating to 6.0 compared to the Cheng's 5.6.

03 The Biles (balance beam) Simone Biles of United States of America during women's qualification for the Artistic Gymnastics final at the Olympics at Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan on July 25, 2021. (Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images) This move features two back handsprings that then propel a double-double dismount — a dismount from the balance beam that includes two flips and two twists. Biles performed this skill at the U.S Olympic trials in 2021 after first revealing it in 2019. USA Today reported that Biles no longer performs the Biles beam because of its low score value. The women’s technical committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) determined that Biles’s double-double dismount should be awarded an H difficulty rating. The H-valuation decision generated significant controversy as many deemed the rating to be too low.

04 The Biles II (floor) Simone Biles of USA performs her floor routine during the Women's Team Finals on Day 5 of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on October 08, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Biles' second eponymous floor event earned its title after she stuck a triple-double at the 2019 World Championships. It starts with a roundoff and a back handspring, before flipping twice while simultaneously completing a triple twist. Per WaPo, the Biles II is the most difficult floor move in women's gymnastics. Biles frequently performed it during her floor routines, all the way through the Tokyo Olympics until her hiatus from the sport. The Biles II has returned to the athlete's repertoire of elements in time for the Paris Olympics.

05 The Biles II (vault) Simone Biles of Team United States performs her new jump routine 'Biles II' Yurchenko double pike on Vault during Women's Qualifications on Day Two of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Antwerp Sportpaleis on October 01, 2023 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) Biles landed this move — a Yurchenko-style double pike — in 2023 at the World Championships. It features a roundoff onto a springboard followed by a back-handspring on the vault. From there, Biles performs two flips while in a pike position. The standard Yurchenko pike only includes one flip in the air, and is commonly performed by gymnasts. Biles elevated the move considerably by adding a second flip to the vault, becoming the first woman to do so. Biles first debuted the Biles II, which has a difficult rating of 6.4, in 2021 at the U.S. Classic. The New York Times in 2021 stated that the Yurchenko double pike is "so perilous and challenging that no other woman has attempted it in competition, and it is unlikely that any woman in the world is even training to give it a try." “The double pike, it’s never been normal, and it never will be,” said Joscelyn Roberson, an alternate for the U.S. Olympic team, per WaPo. Despite competing with a calf injury, at the Olympics on Sunday, Biles nailed the Biles II on her first vault move, garnering an impressive score of 15.800.