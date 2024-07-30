Team USA women's gymnastics earns gold medal in team competition

The women of Team USA's gymnastics team have struck gold in Paris. On Tuesday, Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera won the artistic all-around event at the Summer Olympics, reclaiming the gold after a silver-medal performance at the Tokyo Games in 2021. The U.S. women bested Italy's and Brazil's respective second and third-place titles after scoring a 171.296.

The win marks 27-year-old standout Simone Biles' eighth gold medal, meaning she has now become the most decorated American Olympics gymnast of all time. Per NBC, she was previously tied with former Olympic gymnast Shannon Miller at seven gold medals.

While the squad succeeded in all four apparatuses — with only one major error when Chiles fell while mounting the beam with a front pike salto — it was Biles' final floor routine that clinched the victory, earning her a score of 14.666. After facing a bout of the "twisties" in Tokyo, which led to her dropping out of the competition entirely, Biles' Paris performance so far has been a story of redemption.