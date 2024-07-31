Elon Musk's social media platform X suspended the “White Dudes for Harris” account after the group raised over $4 million for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign in a single fundraising call on Monday night. The account was blocked for “violating our rules against evading suspension,” according to a screenshot shared with The Washington Post.

The account was reinstated Tuesday morning.

White Dudes for Harris is a recently created group that calls on a privileged demographic to Vice President Kamala Harris: white men. In 2020, 60% of white men voted for Trump; the group was created to ensure the same thing doesn’t happen in 2024.

The group’s Zoom call on Monday night followed similar calls from other demographics for Harris, attracting over 190,000 viewers and raising more than $4 million. The three-hour call featured speeches from actors Jeff Bridges, Mark Ruffalo and Mark Joseph-Gordon Levitt, among other entertainment moguls.

Several “white dudes” up for consideration to be Harris’ running mate also attended the call, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Michigan Sen. Gary Peters.

"This is the start of something special and we couldn't be more proud to be in this fight with you," the account posted on X after the call but before it was suspended.

The group submitted a complaint to X but had no other communication with the platform.

“We hosted the event, and it was wholesome and a bunch of dudes being earnest, getting inspired and excited. And suddenly we realized the [X] account had been suspended and we had no idea why,” organizer Ross Morales Rocketto told The Post.